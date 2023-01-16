 Esha Deol seeks blessings as she announces her return to big screen with Amit Sadh in Main : The Tribune India

Esha Deol seeks blessings as she announces her return to big screen with Amit Sadh in Main

Esha Deol's character depicts how a woman discovers herself

Esha Deol seeks blessings as she announces her return to big screen with Amit Sadh in Main

Esha Deol and Amit Sadh in the announcement still from her comeback film. Instagram/imeshadeol



Mumbai, January 16

Actress Esha Deol Takhtani will be back on the big screen with 'Main' starring Amit Sadh, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Seema Biswas and Milind Gunaji.

While Amit will essay the role of an encounter specialist, he will be seen opposite Esha for the first time. The 'Dhoom' actress is already excited about the film, and she could not stop but praise Amit's outstanding talent.

Produced by Pradeep Rangwani, 'Main' written and directed by Sachin Saraf. The film is made under the banner of UV Films. Saraf was an assistant to Anil Sharma who has worked on several projects with Deols.

Talking about her role, she said: "My role in the film caters to the growth of women in life. It conveys a strong yet simple message that a woman can achieve the unimaginable. My character wonderfully depicts how a woman discovers herself and excels in life." Additionally, Esha was all praises for the 'Kai Po Che!' actor.

Calling him a brilliant performer, Esha revealed that she considers Amit in the newer bunch of actors.

She also shared pictures to announce the movie. Take a look:

"I made my comeback with Ajay Devgn's web show 'Rudra', and I am also working on a project with Suniel Shetty. Having worked with both these actors in the past on multiple projects, there's been a certain level of comfort. Now, as I work with Amit, it is a new experience as he is from the newer lot of actors," Esha added.

On a concluding note, Esha stated: "I am loving the shoot and the experience is seamless. Sachin Saraf has been a passionate director. I wish him lots of luck in his future endeavours." IANS

#Amit Sadh #esha deol

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

2
Nation

6 killed, 176 injured in kite flying incidents during Uttarayan festival in Gujarat

3
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

4
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

5
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

6
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

8
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

9
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect to party MP Choudhary Santokh Singh

10
Himachal

Congress govt restores old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Ping-pong over MoP: Govt proposes panel to shortlist names for judges’ appointment

Ping-pong over MoP: Govt proposes panel to shortlist names for judges’ appointment

The ‘search-cum-evaluation committee’ would only shortlist a...

Ganga Vilas Cruise gets stuck on third day of its journey in Bihar’s Chhapra due to ‘shallow water’

Ganga Vilas Cruise gets stuck on third day of its journey in Bihar’s Chhapra due to ‘shallow water’

Chhapra's CO Satendra Singh who is a part of the arrangement...

Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court

Default bail granted to accused can be cancelled if strong case is made out on charge sheet submission: Supreme Court

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar says mere filin...

Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash lost her pilot husband to a plane crash 16 years ago

Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash lost her pilot husband in a similar plane crash 16 years ago

She got her pilot training with the money she got from the i...

Four Indian passengers on Nepal plane were LIVE on Facebook when it crashed

4 Indian passengers on Nepal plane had made video a minute before it crashed

Sonu Jaiswal from Uttar Pradesh had gone to pay obeisance to...


Cities

View All

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Two road mishaps snuff out six lives in rural areas

Barbed fence along IB to be shifted, says Dhaliwal

Three arrested for harbouring criminals

MC team warns dairy owner of action at Ghanupur Kala

Open House: What steps should be taken to protect the homeless from the biting cold?

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

25-year-old Chandigarh woman feeding stray dog hit by rashly driven SUV

Caught on CCTV: 25-year-old Chandigarh woman feeding stray dog hit by rashly driven SUV

PU VC Raj Kumar resigns; DUI Renu Vig given charge till further orders

Token system to end queues at PGI's Advanced Cardiac Centre

Drive against Mohali land grabbers was abandoned at eleventh hour

Chandigarh Mayoral poll: BJP, AAP to slug it out as Congress, SAD may abstain

AAP MLAs march to L-G’s office to protest against ‘interference’ in functioning of Delhi govt

AAP MLAs march to L-G's office to protest against 'interference' in functioning of Delhi govt

Delhi Assembly adjourned for the day amid protest by AAP members against L-G

Delhi Mayoral poll to be held on January 24

SC dismisses BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain’s plea against HC order for rape FIR

FIR by Delhi Police over indecent remarks on cricketers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni's daughters: DCW Chairperson Maliwal

Before resuming yatra from Jalandhar, Rahul visits temple

Before resuming Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jalandhar, Rahul Gandhi visits temple

MLAs put up power show during yatra

Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated with state honours

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll a challenge for AAP

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Punjab's Adampur

2 held with 16 stolen mobiles

2 held with 16 stolen mobiles

Ambulance staff continue strike

Bank accounts, properties of dy jail superintendent, wife under scanner

50-yr-old neighbour arrested for rape attempt on minor

Dilapidated Dugri-Dhandra stretch continues to pose threat to motorists

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

String of injuries due to banned Chinese manjha

At annual dog show, illegal sale of puppies goes unchecked

Nabha police seize 2.6-kg opium, 1 held