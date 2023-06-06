Esha Deol wishes Amit Sadh on birthday

ANI

On the occasion of actor Amit Sadh’s birthday, his Main co-star penned a sweet wish.

Taking to Instagram, Esha wrote, “Happy birthday Amit. Keep up the adventurous spirit. Wishing you all the luck, good health & happiness. A wonderful co star to work with. Can’t wait for the audience’s to watch us in our film Main.”

She also shared a BTS image from the shoot. In the image, Amit and Esha are seen sharing smiles.

Main is a cop drama. It is said to be socially relevant with a powerful message.

The actor had already left everyone stunned with his portrayal of an unconventional crime branch officer in Breathe and now he is excited about impressing his fans with his performance as a cop once again. He recently started shooting for the film’s second schedule. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared his look from the film and wrote in the caption, “Back to work !!! Photography by my favourite human @nikhil.nagzarkar.photography”