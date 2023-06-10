Esha Deol wishes daughter on her birthday, pens sweet note

ANI

Mumbai, June 10

Actor Esha Deol penned down a sweet birthday wish for her younger daughter Miraya on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Esha shared a photo of herself with her daughter. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday my baby Miraya. God bless you. I love you." The mother-daughter duo showed their back to the camera while walking towards the swimming pool in the picture. Esha wore a printed 'kaftan' with a stylish hat. On the other hand, the toddler looked cute in a blue bathrobe.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Deol Takhtani (@imeshadeol)

Esha Deol tied the knot with Bharat Takhtani in a low-key wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on 29 June 2012. Radhya was born to Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani in 2017. The couple welcomed their second daughter Miraya in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Hijack' actor made her acting comeback last year, with the thriller series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' alongside actor Ajay Devgn which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

She will also be seen in an upcoming series 'Invisible Woman' alongside veteran actor Suniel Shetty, which is backed by the film arm of Saregama India -- Yoodlee Films.

Rajesh M Selva of 'Thoongaa Vanam' and 'Kadaram Kondan' fame is helming the project.

#esha deol