Esha Deol wishes her 'adventure junkie' sister Ahana on her birthday

ANI

Mumbai, July 28

Actor Esha Deol has penned down a sweet birthday message for his sister Ahana Deol. She posted a picture and called her an 'adventurous junkie'.

She wrote in the caption, 'Happy birthday my Anni baby. I pray for you to always be happy & healthy & continue being that adventurous junkie. Love you very much my precious baby sister'

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Deol Takhtani (@imeshadeol)

Esha shares a very special bond with her sister. She made her acting debut with 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe' in 2002 and later also worked in movies such as 'Dhoom', 'Kaal', 'Dus', and 'No Entry'.

The 'Hijack' actor made her acting comeback last year, with the thriller series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' alongside actor Ajay Devgn which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

She will also be seen in an upcoming series 'Invisible Woman' alongside veteran actor Suniel Shetty, which is backed by the film arm of Saregama India -- Yoodlee Films.

Rajesh M Selva of 'Thoongaa Vanam' and 'Kadaram Kondan' fame is helming the project.

Esha tied the knot with Bharat Takhtani in a low-key wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on 29 June 2012. Radhya was born to Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani in 2017. The couple welcomed their second daughter Miraya in 2019.

