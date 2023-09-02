Esha Gaur says in the creative field, a strong reputation is vital

There was a time when men used to step outside for work, while women managed the household. That concept has now given way to men and women working to make ends meet, and also lead a better life. Singer Esha Gaur talks about the current scenario.

“As everyone works now, valuable skills and a sense of responsibility are developed. It’s essential for each person to contribute. I understand that work holds significant importance, and this understanding should be imparted to our children too. It’s crucial for them to stand on their own feet and not rely on others. This is especially true for girls. While boys might often express this sentiment implicitly, girls actively participating is incredibly important.”

Work and career is very important not just for financial independence, but even for one’s identity in society. “It’s crucial for your reputation and especially your identity. In the creative field, a strong reputation is particularly vital. Earning a name for yourself is essential. If you can achieve that, it signifies that you’ve lived a fulfilling life,” she adds.