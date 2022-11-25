Evelyn Sharma reveals daughter’s face on her first birthday

Evelyn Sharma along with daughter Ava and husband Tushaan Bhindi had flown to Sydney to celebrate the little one’s first birthday. Hosted by her mother-in-law, Beena Bhindi, the family arranged a grand birthday at the Empire Lounge at Rose Bay.

Evelyn shared her happiness, “The first birthday is such a big milestone for baby and parents alike! We couldn’t have wished for a better way to celebrate it and are so grateful to Beena for this wonderful event. Ava was especially excited watching the seaplanes take off from Rose Bay and eat strawberry cake for the very first time! Having our friends and family around made the day perfect. Our hearts are full!”

Evelyn and Tushaan got married in a country-style wedding near Brisbane, Australia, on May 15, 2021. Currently, she hosts a podcast for an international broadcaster.