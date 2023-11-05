Even when Ajay Devgn stopped his friend Akshay Kumar to jump off a helicopter, that's how he joins Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'

ANI

Mumbai, November 5

On the 2nd anniversary of the action thriller film 'Sooryavanshi' director Rohit Shetty shared the first look of actor Akshay Kumar from the film 'Singham Again'.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a post which he captioned, "In Singham Again, we are just doing what our fans want us to do! So here it is..Akshay Kumar and a helicopter! As we complete 2 years of Sooryavanshi, VEER SOORYAVANSHI joins the battle with Singham. #SinghamAgain."

In the first look, Akshay could be seen jumping off a helicopter while holding guns.

The 'Sooryavanshi' actor could be seen donning all black outfits.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Ajay Devgn also shared the first-look picture of Akshay Kumar to welcome him in the film. In the caption he wrote, "Mana kiya tha phir bhi helicopter se hi aaya mera dost Sooryavanshi."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third installment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

It will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film 'Soorarai Pottru' which will hit theatres on February 16, 2024.

He also has an action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff, which will hit theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024 in his kitty.

Akshay will also be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth installment of his hit comedy franchise, 'Housefull'.

