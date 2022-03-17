'Every positive character also has a grey side,' says Alka Badola Kaushal

Alka Badola Kaushal is a well-known name in the television industry, famous for her strong roles. She is currently seen portraying the character of Sushma Oberoi in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.

Talking about her role, Alka says, “Playing Sushma is very special to me because I have never portrayed something like this on screen before. I believe that when viewers resonate with one of your characters, there is a possibility of being typecast. Sushma is a very soft and positive woman.”

She continues, “Every positive character has a grey side to their personality – while Sushma is a soft and positive character, she also is quite naïve. When it comes to her family, she faces manipulation and is forced to make sacrifices. As a woman, I understand Sushma and how she is oppressed by society and her own family.”