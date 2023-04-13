'Everyone has their own path,' says Seerat Kapoor

Run Raja Run-fame actress Seerat Kapoor, while talking about her journey, says, “My journey has been more of internal. Everyone has their own path, and it doesn’t have to be a sob story.
Seerat adds, “An actor should at least try and attempt to break stereotypes and choose roles that put them out of their comfort zones. How else would you grow?” she questions. The actress further says, “Maarrich was a bold choice for a debut, but I wanted to experiment with characters that elevated realism in movies”
Talking about experimenting with unconventional roles, the actress adds, “I’m open-minded about life in general. But I think everything that has happened has happened at the right time for me to grow. The creative arts are so connected to who you are as a person.”
Seerat Kapoor will soon be playing the female lead in Dil Raju’s next venture.
