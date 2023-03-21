 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert working on 'Star Wars' series 'Skeleton Crew' : The Tribune India

The shoot of the series has already been finished

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. ANI



Washington, March 21

The new members of the Oscar club have set their eyes on the Star Wars galaxy.

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' fame directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are working on the Disney + series 'Skeleton Crew', reported The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media company.

The shoot of the series has already been finished but the makers wanted to guard the details with utmost secrecy, sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

It is not confirmed yet if Daniels are directing just one episode or multiple, of Skeleton Crew. Lucasfilm could not be reached for comment on the story.

Skelton Crew is the upcoming Disney+ show that stars Jude Law and hails from Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts. It centres on a group of kids lost in the galaxy, trying to find their way home. The series, set in the New Republic era, is executive produced by The Mandalorian masterminds Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

The news comes weeks ahead of the Star Wars Celebration in London, where more of Lucasfilm's upcoming plans will be revealed.

Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) took home three Oscars for Everything Everywhere, the multiverse-spanning hit that brought them best original screenplay, best director, and best picture.

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Rain in region brings down temperatures

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations

Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4

Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Delhi Budget approved by Home Ministry, say LG office sources

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

