Ex-wife Ridhi Dogra responds after trolls blame her for Shamita, Raqesh Bapat's breakup

Chandigarh, August 10
Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat breakup had left their fans heartbroken. Many have blamed the actor’s ex-wife Ridhi Dogra for the breakup.
The ‘Asur’ actress, on Tuesday, shared a post on her Twitter handle, calling out her trolls and urging Shamita and Raqesh's fans to "stop this negativity".
She wrote, "Ok guys. I'm seeing the nonsense being spewed towards me for absolutely no reason coz of Raq. Well he has been my friend before during and post out marriage and I stand by all my friends and wish them well in whatever they decide for themselves."
Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat got married in 2011 and they parted ways in 2019. Shetty and Raqesh Bapat found love on the reality-show Bigg Boss.
Below is what Shetty and Raqesh Bapat had posted after the breakup
