Excel Entertainment announces film based on Indian Navy's attack during 1971 Indo-Pak War

New Delhi, April 24

Production house Excel Entertainment on Wednesday said it is joining hands with Sunshine Digimedia banner for ‘Operation Trident’, a film based on the Indian Navy's attack during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

The movie, backed by Excel Entertainment in collaboration with Sunshine Digimedia, was announced at the Nausena Bhawan, the new state-of-the-art headquarters of the Indian Navy here.

According to the makers, the event was attended by Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, co-producers Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani of Excel Entertainment, and producer Abhinav Shukla and co-producer Priyanka Belorkar of Sunshine Digimedia.

Excel Entertainment shared the update on its X page.

"Excel Entertainment in collaboration with Sunshine Digimedia presents Operation Trident. The film is based on the #IndianNavy's daring attack during the #1971IndoPakWar. The saga of the historic triumph will inspire generations to come," the production banner said.

A spokesperson of the Indian Navy also posted the announcement of ‘Operation Trident’ on X.

"Remembering the enduring Legacy of #OperationTrident. The Title Launch of the Movie "Operation Trident", was held at the Nausena Bhawan, #NewDelhi, in presence of Adm R Hari Kumar, #CNS. Based on #IndianNavy's daring attack during the #1971IndoPakWar, the saga of the historic triumph will inspire generations to come," the post read.

