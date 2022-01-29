Excited to make digital debut with riveting title like ‘Rudra’: Ajay Devgn

Upcoming Disney+ Hotstar VIP crime-drama series is remake of the Idris Elba-starrer successful British show ‘Luther’

Excited to make digital debut with riveting title like ‘Rudra’: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn- File photo

PTI

Mumbai, January 29

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is making his debut on a streaming platform with “Rudra - The Edge of Darkness”, on Saturday said he is thrilled about his foray into long-format content with a nuanced, multi-faceted character in the show.

The upcoming Disney+ Hotstar VIP crime-drama series is a remake of the Idris Elba-starrer successful British show “Luther”. The Hindi version is billed as an engaging and dark new take on cop stories by the makers, who launched the trailer of the show.

Set in Mumbai, “Rudra-The Edge of Darkness” is a race-against-the-clock thriller that delves into the psyche of highly intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them.

The 52-year-old star said the OTT medium has fascinated him as an actor and he is looking forward to presenting his debut show “Rudra” to the viewers.

“The world of digital streaming has always fascinated me, and I am excited to make my digital acting debut into long-format content with a riveting character and title such as Rudra,” Devgn said in a statement.

In the show, Devgn essays the character of DCP Rudra Veer Singh, who carries out a steely grit to fight the wrong and uphold the law.

Each episode in the series features a new threat even as the overarching series arc continues, portraying the grave personal cost at which DCP Rudra Veer Singh pursues criminals and killers and the unlikely friendship that he forms with Aliyah, a genius sociopath.

“What enticed me about the character is his nuanced, multi-faceted personality and his grit; something that viewers have never witnessed before at this scale in Indian Entertainment.

“I am elated for my fans and viewers across India to witness the magic of Rudra come alive on screen and I hope they fall in love with the show as intensely as we have worked towards it,” the actor said.

The show is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said they are excited to have got the opportunity to introduce Devgn to the world of streaming.

“It is always exciting for us to collaborate with BBC Studios and that reflects in the great production value of the series. With Rudra, we take forward our creative partnership with industry leader Disney+ Hotstar, and hope to continue entertaining audiences all over the world.” The six-episode series is helmed by director Rajesh Mapuskar, best known for his acclaimed award-winning Marathi language film “Ventilator”.

Mapuskar, who has directed a Hindi movie “Ferrari Ki Sawari” said, “Rudra” spins darker and grimmer tales to the usual cop and crime drama.

“We have a grey hero who believes in living in the dark to discover the truth. The psyche of criminal minds is explored in a never-before-seen manner. The audience takes away some understanding of how the deeply alluring minds of the criminals work.

“I hope the series receives much love and appreciation from the audience,” Mapuskar, who has served as an associate director on “Lage Raho Munna Bhai” and “3 Idiots”, said.

Actors Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra round the cast of “Rudra - The Edge of Darkness”.

Deol said she is thrilled to have teamed up with Devgn again, who has been her co-star in films “Yuva”, “LOC: Kargil”, “Kaal” and “Cash”.

“It has been a thrilling ride to once again share the screen with my friend & co actor like Ajay Devgn who from day one of our shoot eased me into being back in front of the camera. During the shoot, we were back to sharing the same on-screen chemistry we have had while shooting for our earlier films together and the innumerable pranks too,” she said.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the show, but the Hotstar Special will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali upon its premiere.

#AjayDevgn #Luther #Rudra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Absconding for nine months, late Sushant Singh Rajput's neighbour finally arrested

2
Punjab

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal barred from entering Pakistan via Wagah border: Report

3
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new bungalow in Mumbai is a replica of his house in Uttar Pradesh village; see photo

4
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

6
Nation

India voted against Palestine at UN after Pegasus deal: Report

7
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targeted, day after Rahul Gandhi visit

8
Punjab

Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu's assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, including 2 high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh

9
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

10
Punjab

BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal joins Shiromani Akali Dal

Don't Miss

View All
66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood
J & K

Pulwama villagers send message of brotherhood

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry’: Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate, says Report
World

'1 in 3 dies, should we worry': Wuhan scientists warn of new Covid virus 'NeoCov' with high death rate and spread, says report

From ‘sleeping on roads’ to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums
Lifestyle

From 'sleeping on roads' to becoming manager at Microsoft, here is the story of this inspiring woman who grew up in Mumbai slums

When called ‘mad’, actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner. Here is the story
Nation

When called 'mad', actor Dharmendra shuts troll up in a dignified manner, fans laud his humanity. Here is the story

Top Stories

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Cities

View All

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

CHB finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh sees 3 deaths, 321 new Covid cases

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Cremation of Covid victims: Probe indicts 6 of Panchkula MC for embezzlement

Four die of Covid, 399 taken ill in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

Jalandhar: Not a fair deal, say Mahila Cong members

Jalandhar Cantt SAD candidate Jagbir Brar to release his own manifesto

Kejriwal's diktat: Only locals to lead campaign

Day 3: Wadala, Balwinder, Balkar among 12 file papers from Jalandhar district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Central agencies join hands with cops to ensure drugs, liquor-free elections

Man's death: Murder case registered after week

25 candidates file nominations in Ludhiana

Punjab polls: First-time voters say no to freebies