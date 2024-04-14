Exhibition ‘Seeing Consciously’ to depict beauty of village life

Tribune News Service

Art exhibition Seeing Consciously is set to showcase the remarkable creations of talented artist Kajal Nalwa. The exhibition will be open for public viewing on April 16-17, at # 215, Sector 16-A, Chandigarh. It comes close on the heels of Nalwa’s recent solo show at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, which received a positive feedback and rave reviews from both critics as well as art lovers.

The exhibition promises to offer an immersive artistic experience for viewers, as they explore her thought-provoking creations. Kajal finds joy in portraying the serene essence of rural life, encapsulating the simplicity and beauty of village existence. The artist is deeply fascinated by the association between nature, women, and their roles as essential sources of life. Additionally, some of her artworks feature floral motifs, symbolising divine presence and spirituality.

She uses oil and acrylic on canvas with a palette knife, water colours, and charcoal on paper to create her works. The theme of her exhibition is rural India, specifically farms, villages, and the beauty of the countryside. She feels India is a country with vast agricultural significance, rolling fields, endless trees, and significant water bodies. These features are often overlooked as we go about living our daily lives, so she aims to bring attention to them through her art. Kajal also loves to create paintings of flowers and figurative works that portray rural Indian women in harmony with nature.

