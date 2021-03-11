Expect Venom 3 in 2024

Sony Pictures has officially announced Venom 3 and shared the movie’s logo. No writer, director or stars are officially attached to the sequel, but Tom Hardy will reportedly be back to lead the solo franchise. Venom 3 is likely to be released in 2024. TMS
