Ezra Miller, who will be seen DC's The Flash, pleads guilty in Vermont burglary case

ANI
Washington, January 15
Hollywood star Ezra Miller, who will next be seen in DC's 'The Flash' film has recently pleaded guilty to unlawful trespassing in a Vermont burglary case.
According to Variety, an American media company, in order to avoid jail time, he accepted a plea deal while appearing in a courthouse in Bennington, Vt.
Miller, who is gender neutral and goes by they/them pronouns has to pay a USD 500 fine and face one year of probation.
Variety has reported that as part of the deal, the actor agreed to 41 conditions, which include no drinking, random drug tests and a commitment to continue seeking mental health treatment.
Miller was charged on August 8 with felony burglary in Vermont, where the actor resides, after allegedly lifting bottles of alcohol from an unoccupied local home in May, reported Variety.
They were initially charged with trespassing, burglary and petit larceny, with the latter two charges now dropped.
The Vermont incident is just one of many controversies and legal issues that Miller has faced in the past year. The actor was twice arrested in Hawaii, first for disorderly conduct and harassment and then for second-degree assault.
Miller has also previously been accused of choking a woman in an Icelandic bar. Last August, he apologised for his behavior and stated that he would be undergoing mental health treatment, as per Variety.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
68 killed as Nepal plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara
The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause o...
Four of the five Indians who died in Nepal plane crash were planning to visit Pokhara for paragliding
The four hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district; thei...
Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill power India to biggest-ever ODI win; Lanka lose by 317 runs
Sri Lanka succumb to high quality fast bowling of Mohammed S...
Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief
Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...
Joshimath crisis: Watch Sushma Swaraj's old video which is going viral now; she strongly opposed dams on Ganga to 'save' Uttarakhand
‘Disasters are occurring in Uttarakhand as the Ganga river i...