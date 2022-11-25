Fahmaan Khan talks about his new show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan-Dharam Patni

What’s your reason to do a show like Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni?

My character, Ravi Randhawa, is a young, flamboyant business tycoon. He will make you smile. It came as a breath of fresh air after my last intense role.

How do you get into a particular character?

It’s always a collaborative effort. I had done nine look tests for this character, and after a lot of discussions we decided on the final look.

Do you take your character home as well?

Whenever I approach a new role, I try to behave like my on-screen character. While I am with my family or friends, I stay in that zone only.

How do you break the monotony of a daily soap?

We all are humans and I try to understand my role very well. I discuss with the writers of the show to understand the nuances of the character.

How was the journey from Bengaluru to Mumbai?

I did theatre in Bengaluru for eight years and I learnt a lot. It was a dream to come to Mumbai to act in films. I also wanted to experience new things in life. Whatever life brings to me I will accept that whole heartedly.

What’s the reaction of your family to your career choice?

My parents are happy, though they were skeptical initially. When I started acting, I was not very good with my craft. I used to be nervous. But gradually I have improved.

What’s your responsibility towards your fans?

Lot. I always try to tell them that they should not fight among themselves.

Who are the actors you follow?

I like Kristen Bell, Heath Ledger and I love Ranbir Kapoor.

In this stressful life, how do you calm yourself?

Every day I take out some time and meditate. That time is mine and no one can interfere with that.

When not shooting, how do you spend your time?

I have just shifted to a new place, so I am doing a lot of online shopping. Otherwise, I love to watch sports with my close friends with good food.