Fahmaan Khan talks about his new show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan-Dharam Patni

What’s your reason to do a show like Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni?
My character, Ravi Randhawa, is a young, flamboyant business tycoon. He will make you smile. It came as a breath of fresh air after my last intense role.
How do you get into a particular character?
It’s always a collaborative effort. I had done nine look tests for this character, and after a lot of discussions we decided on the final look.
Do you take your character home as well?
Whenever I approach a new role, I try to behave like my on-screen character. While I am with my family or friends, I stay in that zone only.
How do you break the monotony of a daily soap?
We all are humans and I try to understand my role very well. I discuss with the writers of the show to understand the nuances of the character.
How was the journey from Bengaluru to Mumbai?
I did theatre in Bengaluru for eight years and I learnt a lot. It was a dream to come to Mumbai to act in films. I also wanted to experience new things in life. Whatever life brings to me I will accept that whole heartedly.
What’s the reaction of your family to your career choice?
My parents are happy, though they were skeptical initially. When I started acting, I was not very good with my craft. I used to be nervous. But gradually I have improved.
What’s your responsibility towards your fans?
Lot. I always try to tell them that they should not fight among themselves.
Who are the actors you follow?
I like Kristen Bell, Heath Ledger and I love Ranbir Kapoor.
In this stressful life, how do you calm yourself?
Every day I take out some time and meditate. That time is mine and no one can interfere with that.
When not shooting, how do you spend your time?
I have just shifted to a new place, so I am doing a lot of online shopping. Otherwise, I love to watch sports with my close friends with good food.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP 'hatching a conspiracy to assassinate' Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe
Reacting to the allegation, BJP's Manoj Tiwari says, 'I am c...
Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart
Victim Mehakpreet Sethi hailed from Faridkot and had moved f...
16 tourists injured as Manali-Chandigarh bus overturns near Bilaspur in Himachal
The bus driver couldn't negotiate a curve leading to the mis...
Vigilance Bureau starts probing 'disproportionate assets' case against former Punjab deputy CM OP Soni
Vigilance SSP Varinder Singh confirms the development saying...