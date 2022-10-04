Faisal Khan shares his fitness mantra

Faisal Khan, who plays the character of Garud in Sony SAB’s Dharm Yoddha Garud, has worked extremely hard to achieve his fitness goals.

Revealing his basic workout routine, the actor says, “I had to work on my physique for my character. For that, I lost 8 kg. I have a set routine. Yoga plays an important part in my fitness routine, which I practise every morning. Other than that, I work out at the gym every day; except for Mondays. I dance whenever I can. Swimming and cycling are also a part of my workout routine.”

For Faisal, lifestyle is about keeping the right balance of everything—work, food, and workout. The actor says ‘no’ to crash diets. “I would recommend people to avoid crash diets as I feel that one should eat whatever they like, but in proportion and then exercise well to burn out all the calories. Exercising should be the most important factor in everyone’s daily routine as that is the only thing that keeps you fit and strong,” he adds.