Falguni Shah’s song Abundance of Millets bags a Grammy nomination

The song about millets featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for Grammy awards 2024. The track, titled Abundance of Millets, talks about the health benefits and the government’s efforts to promote the cereal. The song features Indian-American Grammy-winning singer Falu (Falguni Shah) and her husband and singer Gaurav Shah.

Abundance of Millets is nominated alongside Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily’s Shadow Forces, Burna Boy’s Alone, Davido’s Feel, Silvana Estrada’ track Milagro Y Disastre, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia for Pashto, Ibrahim Maalouf featuring Cimafunk and Tank and the Bangas’s’Todo Colores’. Mumbai-born singer-songwriter, Falguni Shah, known more by her stage name, Falu, and her husband and singer Gaurav Shah, released Abundance of Millets in June.

In June, she was quoted as saying that PM Modi has written the song along with her and her husband.

Falu, while posting the song on X, had tweeted, Abundance of Millets, a song inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s proposition to the UN to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Honoured to collaborate with him, write a song to promote millet, help farmers grow it and help end world hunger.” The Prime Minister encourages listeners to include millets into their diet to lead a healthier life. While sharing the song, he had also shared on X, “Very creative and will inspire more people to embrace millets for healthy living!” —Agencies

