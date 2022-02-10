'Fame Game' trailer: Madhuri Dixit-starrer show hints that all movie stars have secrets no one knows

Karan Johar says the show is applicable to every movie star in the world

'Fame Game' trailer: Madhuri Dixit-starrer show hints that all movie stars have secrets no one knows

A screengrab from the trailer of Fame Game. YouTube/ Netflix India

PTI

Mumbai, February 10

Filmmaker Karan Johar says his upcoming Netflix series ‘The Fame Game’ goes "behind the scenes" of the glamour world, where movie stars ride on immense popularity but also harbour secrets.

The series features Madhuri Dixit, playing the role of Anamika Anand, a Bollywood icon who goes missing, kick-starting a police investigation that slowly unravels facets of her life and stardom.

During the virtual trailer launch of the family drama thriller, Johar, who has backed the project through his Dharmatic Entertainment, said fans are often not aware of the "story" behind the lives of movie stars.

Watch the trailer here:

"'The Fame Game' is much more than what it appears to be. There's so much glamour, glitter and grandeur attached to the life of a movie star but what happens behind the scenes? Behind the life of every single movie star, there lies a story that you don't know.

"There lies a mystery you're not aware of, there lies secrets that perhaps no one in the world knows," he said.

Filmmaker Sri Rao serves as the show-runner and writer of ‘The Fame Game’ while Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli are attached as directors.

Johar said though the show is about a fictional star Anamika Anand, the themes it explores are applicable to "every single movie star in the world".

He added that the series is about the "games" a famous personality plays.

"There's a face they show to the world and there's a face they only show to their family or perhaps to no one. That's what 'The Fame Game' is about. It's about the fame but also the game a famous person plays with an audience and the secrets they don't reveal," he added.

Rao said what makes the show "unique" is that it ultimately comes back to the story of one family, even though the backdrop is "glamorous and glitzy".

"It is set against the world of Bollywood with this iconic actress at the centre of it, played by the equally iconic Madhuri Dixit, but at the core, it is a relatable story about a family. It is about a husband, wife, children and the relationship between them.

"Although you have seen stories about Bollywood before, I don't think you have seen it in this way. You can see yourself in all these characters, even though they are so much larger than life," he added.

Madhuri Dixit shared the trailer on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Suna tha, stardom ek pal mein gayab ho sakti hai par ek superstar hi gayab ho jaye, woh kabhi nahi suna tha. Apni “perfect” life ki kahani batane aa rahi hai Anamika Anand bahut jald. Watch out for ‘The Fame Game’ series premiering 25th February, only on Netflix. #TheFameGame #TheFameGameOnNetflix."

Nambiar, known for movies such as ‘Shaitan’, ‘David’ and ‘Taish’, said the series offered a new experience to him as he had never co-directed a show before.

He added that he boarded the project with a "lot of anxiety", unsure how he would co-direct the series with Kohli, who he had not met at the time.

"The process was so overwhelming and beautiful. I found a great friend in my co-director Karishma. All my fears were kept aside, I had a great time working with her. Then, of course, to work with a legend like Madhuri. She had once come to my school for a shoot but my principal didn't let me bunk class.

"All of us were trying to take the window seat so that we could see her shoot. So, from seeing her through the window to now seeing her in front of me and directing her, it has been a massive dream come true," the director said.

Kohli said with co-directing a project, "egos" can come in but with Nambiar, that wasn't the case.

"It was coming from a space of pure love. We were making one thing together. It was not his, or mine, it was collective. As a crew we came beautifully together, it was an extremely special journey," she added.

‘The Fame Game’ also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jaferi.

Produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment the series will premiere on Netflix on February 25. PTI

#famegame #karanjohar #madhuridixit

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

2
Himachal

Land acquisition for strategic rail line begins in Himachal

3
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

4
Trending

GoFundMe: How 3 women conned by Netflix's 'Tinder Swindler' are fighting back, but critics claim they 'can't be trusted with money'

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh lifts night curfew; schools to open with full capacity for all classes from February 14

6
Delhi

Chinese-owned NBFC's Rs 288 cr funds seized

7
Nation

Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine

8
Editorials

Moving away from Shimla

9
Punjab

Will do much better in Punjab this time: PM Modi

10
Punjab CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Punjab poll 2022: Pargat Singh harps on '111 days of governance'

Don't Miss

View All
Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Amritsar: Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab’s political scene
Amritsar

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Abdul Ghani of Chamba donates blood 209th time
Himachal

Abdul Ghani of Chamba donates blood 209th time

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper
Trending

Love for blue Lays takes a fashionable shape; girl makes sari out of the chips wrapper

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air
Trending

Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’
Entertainment

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: Shraddha Kapoor says ‘I Love You Aaji’

Top Stories

UP polls: Over 48 per cent voting till 3 pm; EVM glitches reported from some booths

UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded

Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...

Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur incident

Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident

The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...

Hijab row: Open schools, see no problems occur, HC tells Karnataka govt

Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved

Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...

Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine

Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine

The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...

ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case

ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case

Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: 19% of 116 candidates in fray have criminal antecedents

Amritsar: 19% of 116 candidates in fray have criminal antecedents

Amritsar: Government employees' unions to boycott BJP & Cong

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Undeterred by ‘underdog’ tag, AAP’s Amritsar East candidate says focused on issues that 'really matter'

Supplementary randomisation of EVMs, VVPAT machines done in Tarn Taran

Night curfew lifted in Chandigarh, schools to open for all students

Chandigarh lifts night curfew; schools to open with full capacity for all classes from February 14

2 officials of Chandigarh Estate Office suspended

All walk-in OPDs now fully functional in GMSH-16

Over Rs 12L siphoned off from bank account, three arrested by Chandigarh Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of Chandigarh police

40 more electric buses in Chandigarh by July

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

Mughal Gardens to open for general public from February 12 to March 16

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

EC notices to 1 BSP, 3 Cong candidates

EC notices to 1 BSP, 3 Congress candidates for code violation in Jalandhar, Nawanshahr districts

Punjab poll 2022: Pargat Singh harps on '111 days of governance'

NRI effect: Charanjit Channi garlanded with dollars during roadshow

Sanjay Nirupam defends Charanjit Channi, attacks Arvind Kejriwal

Constituency watch: Jalandhar Central

Returning Officer orders 24-hour video surveillance of Simarjit Singh Bains, Kamaljit Singh Karwal

Returning Officer orders 24-hour video surveillance of Simarjit Singh Bains, Kamaljit Singh Karwal

Simarjit Singh Bains released after 8 hours of questioning

Ludhiana: Opposition raises public issues to counter ‘repeat’ hype of Congress

8 Lok Insaaf Party workers booked in February 5 attack case

Choose government wisely, Smriti Irani tells voters in Ludhiana

‘NDA can ensure security, economic revival’: Capt Amarinder Singh

NDA can ensure security, economic revival: Capt Amarinder Singh

Police find unclaimed bag with 10 pistols near Banur

Punjabi University to develop OCR system for Indian languages

Patiala: Man runs over dog, booked

Chandigarh University student bags annual package of Rs 52 lakh