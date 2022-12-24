Family dramas to binge watch this season

While crime thrillers have always been top on the charts, this year saw some heartwarming family shows. With their simplicity and real-life connect, these shows were loved by all. So, before this year comes to an end, sit together with your entire family and binge watch. Here’s the list:
Middle-class dreams
Gullak 3 on SonyLIV
Gullak revolves around the Mishra family and highlights the typical middle-class dreams. The characters of this show are so relatable. Like every other family, there is fighting, bickering, crying and sulking but, their bond conquers all. While Geetanjali Kulkarni and Jameel Khan play the parents, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Harsh Mayar play the role of their sons. The show will leave you in splits as well as in tears.
Endearing bond
Saas Bahu Aur Achaar Pvt Ltd on ZEE5
This family drama follows the story of Suman, who is desperately trying to kick-start her entrepreneurial journey by setting up her pickle business. Her primary motive is to get her kids back from her ex-husband and how her mother-in-law stands with her as a strong support, is the show’s highlight. Amruta Subhash is seen as the bahu while actress Yamini Das plays the role of her saas. The show talks about relationships, love and family bonds.
House as metaphor
Home Shanti on Disney+ Hotstar
This is the story of an emotional middle-class family that aspires to build a house. The house is the representation of themselves and their values. However, the journey isn’t easy as multiple ups and downs come their way as the plot progresses.
All that drama
Panchayat 2 on Amazon Prime Video
A small-town comedy-drama that centers around Abhishek, an engineering graduate, who goes to a remote village in Uttar Pradesh to join as the secretary of a Panchayat office because he couldn’t find better jobs. Season 2 of the show takes everything a notch higher. There’s drama, romance, comedy and great performances by Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and others.
Quite a spread
Raja, Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan on Netflix
If you love Indian cuisine, this show gives insights on how foods were created in India while illuminating the royal Indian diet. Spread over multiple seasons, the series showcases historical significance of food, taste and how various dishes have stood the test of time.
