Family reunion for Geeta Basra

Due to the pandemic, neither Geeta Basra could visit the UK to meet her family nor her family could come down to India. Geeta, who was in Jalandhar for last few weeks, is now back in Mumbai. The actress was in for a pleasant surprise when her mother and sister came down to Mumbai from the UK after two years.

Commenting on the same, a delighted Geeta says, “It’s a mini family reunion for us and we have so much to catch up on. We have been up till the wee hours chatting and laughing our guts out. This is such a welcome time after the last two years, which have been challenging for all of us. I hope that with things finally opening up now, everyone can meet their loved ones soon.”