Family reunion for Geeta Basra

Due to the pandemic, neither Geeta Basra could visit the UK to meet her family nor her family could come down to India. Geeta, who was in Jalandhar for last few weeks, is now back in Mumbai. The actress was in for a pleasant surprise when her mother and sister came down to Mumbai from the UK after two years.
Commenting on the same, a delighted Geeta says, “It’s a mini family reunion for us and we have so much to catch up on. We have been up till the wee hours chatting and laughing our guts out. This is such a welcome time after the last two years, which have been challenging for all of us. I hope that with things finally opening up now, everyone can meet their loved ones soon.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
The moves against the social media giants on Friday follow b...
3 youths from Punjab's Faridkot die in road accident in Canada
The three have been identified as Gurinderpal Lidhar, Sunny ...
5 die as SUV falls into gorge in JK's Samba
The SUV was on its way to Srinagar from Punjab when the acci...
BSF opens fire at suspected Pakistani drone along IB in Jammu
A BSF spokesperson said alert troops of the force fired at t...
Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days
88 capsules containing 862 gm heroin were extracted from the...