Family sagas have been relegated to the background, as bold content shines on screen. However, the entertainment fraternity vouches for simple stories with melodious songs

A family that prays together, eats together, stays together...Declared babuji aka Alok Nath in Hum Saath Saath Hain. Elaborate sets, big joint family, pretty dresses, petty quarrels and couple of delightful songs, there was a time when the parivar was a priority in Bollywood!

The family sagas full of love, romance, shaadi and songs pulled crowds to cinemas, and the masala entertainers that exploited every sentiment — mother, sister, bhaiya, bhabhi, didi — sent the box-office cash registers ringing. Films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, 2 States, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dil Dhadakne Do and more regaled the audiences.

Cut to the present; courtesy the change in plot lines, and treatment, movie watching is becoming a solitary outing. Stuck to one’s own screens, bold content has made family cinema outings a things of the past. Well, there have been exceptions; even after the pandemic sent theatres packing for a long haul, we have had the likes of Drishyam 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, but family flavour is largely missing from films.

This International Family Day, we ask the entertainment fraternity if they miss the good-old family sagas?

“With bold content and thrillers ruling the scene, family films are passé,” says director Manoj Agrawal, know for films like Hadh Kar Di Aapne and Pardesi Babu. “The films today are following Hollywood more than our own culture. See how films like The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story are doing so well at the box-office just because these are our stories,” says the director. “Apart from that, we have forgotten the art of simple story-telling, melodious music and artistic photography. Thus, we are paying a very heavy price for all the misadventures in cinema,” states Agrawal, who would rather reignite the oldworld charm, “I do miss the innocence of the films of the past.”

The family sagas going missing is also a reflection of the current times, believes film director Josan Sandeep. “Today, the society and social media has warped the family concept. A family sitting together at home or in the theatre just brings that union,” says the director.

Actor Charrul Malik misses the times when the whole family would sit together without the need to mute or fast forward the scenes. “I miss movies like Mr. India, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and 3 Idiots. With entertainment moving from big screens to the small, much of OTT content today is totally off family limits.”

Actor Sheeba Akashdeep makes a dash back to some rather simple times, “I have a bunch of films that I really like going back to. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one among them.”

Rather than a final statement, it’s just a phase believes actor Nikhil Nanda. “Times have changed, but still the family values have not. I think we still need to make films that we all can go out and watch together as a family. Bold content is probably something which sells more on the OTT because you can see it in privacy. I have loved family comedies, and wish they make their way back.”

Well, time and tide wait for none, who knows the big, boisterous family sagas make another dash...Here’s hoping for it!

