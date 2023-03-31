Fan-girl moment: PranitaaPandit meets Vicky Kaushal

Pranitaa Pandit, who is known for her work in TV shows such as Kavach, Jamai Raja, Uttaran and many more, recently met actor Vicky Kaushal. Needless to say, she was amazed to meet the Uri star.
Pranitaa said, “Firstly, let me confess that I am a huge fan of Vicky Kaushal. Be it Masaan, Uri or Raazi, he nailed every role so convincingly. He is here to stay and will achieve great heights as an actor. I met him recently for a live session and experienced his warm vibes. He greeted me with a smile and the whole interaction was magical. Vicky is a down-to-earth person and has this infectious smile. I would love to be part of a project with him. It will be a great opportunity.”
