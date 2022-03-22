Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

Chandigarh, March 22
It has been a while that comedian Kapil Sharma has been brutally trolled on the social media for his controversy over ‘The Kashmir Files’.
On Tuesday, too, as the comedian posted a picture of him on Twitter from Sun temple at Konark in Odisha, the social media did not spare him and went on bashing him over the movie.
Even when the picture, which he posted, had nothing to do with the movie.
He wrote: “It was a wonder experience visiting #Konark #suntemple beautiful #odisha”.
However, people on social media went on trolling him over ‘The Kashmir Files’.
Below are a few reactions that he received:
Kashmir file ka aasar dekh raha hai!! 🤔 nice awakening!! Or self realisation!! 🤔— Vik k 🌞🌙⭐️🔥🌅🌫 (@vikk0007) March 22, 2022
As the replies were mostly in bad taste, Kapil’s fan came to his rescue and defended the comedian by shutting the trolls down.
He wrote: “hr baat kashmiri pandit se jod dete ho phir kehte hm bhartiye bade dil wale hai”.
😂😂😂hr baat kashmiri pandit se jod dete ho phir kehte hm bhartiye bade dil wale hai— Chirag Garg ❤ (@ChiragG66424031) March 22, 2022
बिल्कुल साफ हो चुका है कि "द कश्मीर फाइल्ज" को लेकर कपिल का किसी भी प्रकार का नकारात्मक रवैया या सोच नही था— S R Soni (@sitaram_soni) March 22, 2022
फ़िल्म की कास्ट ही शो में नही जाना चाहती थी...तो क्या जबरन पकड़ के लाते
Kapil Sharma is on shooting for his upcoming movie with Nandita Das in Odisha.
Earlier, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had accused Kapil Sharma and the show-makers of not calling the 'The Kashmir Files' makers on "their show because they didn't have any big commercial star in the movie”.
This sparked a controversy related to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' for which the comedian was bashed and trolled on Twitter.
The filmmaker’s allegations led to netizens "demanding the boycott of Kapil Sharma".
