Fans couldn’t have asked for more as their favourite eligible bachelors KL Rahul, Randeep Hooda, Sidharth Malhotra and Raghav Chadha took the wedding vows this year

Gurnaaz Kaur

In 2023, love took centrestage, knitting together a tale of grand weddings, intimate ceremonies and theme parties, marking a year of joy for many celebrities in Bollywood and the Tamil film industry. From Kiara Advani to Parineeti Chopra to Randeep Hooda, and more, Bollywood witnessed a blend of lavish and private weddings.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul kicked off the season with a picturesque ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse, setting the tone for the year. Meanwhile, the Tamil film industry saw its share of enchanting unions, from dreamy Italian weddings to traditional South Indian rituals, captivating the hearts of fans. As 2023 draws to a close, here’s a recap of those surreal moments that defined the year of celebrity weddings.

Others celebs who got Hitched Abhiram Daggubati and Prathyusha

Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur

Adhik Ravichandran and Aishwarya

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua

Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak

Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Piya Chakraborty

Traditional touch

Randeep Hooda and Lin Liashram

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Lin Liashram during an intimate traditional Meitie wedding ceremony in Imphal on November 29. Respecting the rituals and customs, both Randeep and Lin wore traditional Manipuri outfits. While Randeep wore a white ensemble, Lin dressed up in costume of Potloi with gold jewellery.

High pitch

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul got married in a private pastel-themed ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala on January 23. After dating for three years, they opted for an intimate celebration with close friends and family, implementing a no-phone policy for added privacy. The intimate affair marked the first big wedding of 2023 with Athiya donning a champagne pink lehenga and KL Rahul an ivory sherwani.

Royal affair

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Shershaah co-stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra exchanged vows in a fairy tale wedding at Jaisalmer’s royal Suryagarh Palace on February 7. Kiara wore an ivory and pink lehenga, and Sidharth a beige sherwani with gold zardozi embroidery. The ceremony, attended by numerous Bollywood luminaries, captured the essence of romance. The couple even teased fans with mushy reel videos on Instagram from their royal affair.

White gold

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha held a pearl-white themed wedding in Udaipur on September 24. The #Ragneeti trend dominated the Internet as their wedding invite got leaked! Parineeti surprised everyone by marrying the politician, and several clips, including varmala and Raghav Chadha’s baraat reaching the venue, went viral. Parineeti also sang a song titled O Piya for Raghav during the wedding rituals.

Designer deal

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra sealed their love during an intimate ceremony on January 27. Masaba wore a ‘Rani Core’ lehenga from ‘House of Masaba’, paired with her mother Neena Gupta’s jewellery, while Satyadeep chose a barfi pink kurta and pyjama set. The celebration marked a new chapter in Masaba’s journey, following her previous marriage to producer Madhu Mantena.

Special feeling

Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmed

Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmed

Swara Bhaskar and politician Fahad Ahmed started their journey together with a court marriage under the Special Marriage Act. Their commitment culminated in a celebration of traditional ceremonies in March, blending Hindu and Islamic traditions. The couple now shares the joy of parenthood, blessed with a baby girl.

Star power

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

After a secret relationship for five years, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi surprised everyone with their destination wedding at Borgo San Felice in Tuscany, Italy, on November 1. The star-studded guest list included veteran actor Chiranjeevi with wife Surekha Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Varun in an embroidered golden sherwani and Lavanya in a red bridal outfit got married according to Hindu traditions.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood #Cricket #KL Rahul #Parineeti Chopra #Raghav Chadha #Randeep Hooda