Fans upset as 'Don 3' is announced without Shah Rukh Khan; say 'No SRK No Don'

Chandigarh, August 9

On Tuesday (August 8), filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar took to his social media handles to drop a video announcing the third instalment of the hit franchise ‘Don’. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan, who played the lead in the first two films has been replaced by a younger actor in the third part of the series.

This has led to backlash on social media by the audience who have criticised Akhtar for making the film without Khan. As per reports, Ranveer Singh is likely to replace Shah Rukh in ‘Don 3’.

Social media is rife with comments and memes mocking Farhan and Ranveer while ‘No SRK No Don’ is trending on Twitter.

While fans have been eagerly waiting for ‘Don 3’ for quite some time now, they could not hide their displeasure with the film not starring Shah Rukh Khan. Some have even suggested that Akhtar should not call the film ‘Don 3’ but name it as ‘Don Reboot’.

A user tweeted, “If you want to start a new era of Don then do it as Don Reboot rather than giving the title #Don3. Making it look like it’s a threequel of SRK’s Don. SRK made don his own by snatching the appellation from the great Amitabh Bachchan. Let Ranveer do it his own way. Don’t try to encash on SRK’s name and franchise built by him.”

If you want to start a new era of Don then do it as Don Reboot rather than giving the title #DON3. Making it look like it's a threequel of SRK’s Don. SRK made Don his own by snatching the appellation from the great Amitabh Bachchan. Let Ranveer do it in his own way. Don't try to… — JUST A FAN. (@iamsrk_brk) August 8, 2023

According to Farhan’s posts, ‘Don 3’, which will start a “new era”, will release in 2025.

