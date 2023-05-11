Fantasy Island not returning for Season 3

ANI

Fantasy Island won’t be coming back for a third season on Fox.

A statement from Fox read, “We were very pleased with Fantasy Island’s fun and escapist creative, which we had hoped would gain strong traction among viewers. Sony Pictures Television is an important partner of ours, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Doc and the upcoming animated series Universal Basic Guys/Hoagie Bros. We’d also like to thank Fantasy Island’s cast, led by Roselyn Sanchez, Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez, crew and executive producers Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and Anne Clements for their partnership on the series.” The reimagining of the famous series first aired on Fox throughout the summer, with the second season showing as part of the network’s midseason schedule.

Roselyn Sanchez played Elena Roarke, a descendent of the original Mr Roarke who administers the titular island, which can bring guests’ fantasies (and fears) to reality. Sanchez co-stars with Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez.