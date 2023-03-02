Farah Khan choreographed her first song for Ayesha Jhulka

Mumbai, March 2

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has shared that she choreographed her first song for Ayesha Jhulka and "it will always be special".

Taking to Instagram stories, Farah posted a selfie with Ayesha and called the actor "special".

In the photograph, Farah wore a black and white outfit while Ayesha opted for a white outfit with black sripes.

Farah captioned the post, "I choreographed my first song on her... she will always be special @ayesha.jhulka." In another photographs, Ayesha kept her hand around Farah as they smiled for the camera.

In the picture, Ayesha wore a blue saree, while Farah opted for a red and blue outfit. Farah wrote, "So good to meet up and find that some associations never change @ayesha.jhulka."

Screenshots of Farah Khan's Instagram Stories.

Ayesha re-shared the posts on her Instagram Stories with a woman with a red hearts sticker.

She also wrote, "Love you @farahkhankunder."

Farah started her career when she choreographed for 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'. Directed by Mansoor Khan, 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' released in 1992 featuring Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Ayesha made her Bollywood debut with 'Kurbaan' (1991). She was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush', directed by Tanuja Chandra.

IANS

#Ayesha Jhulka #farah khan