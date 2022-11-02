Farah Khan reveals SRK is the reason behind her becoming filmmaker; wishes actor on his 57th birthday with heartfelt note

Mumbai, November 2
Director-choreographer Farah Khan wished Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on the occasion of his 57th birthday with a special note and shared that the actor is the reason behind her becoming a filmmaker.
Farah, who has directed SRK in many movies, took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video featuring a collection of her throwback pictures with the birthday boy.
Penning down a sweet caption, Farah mentioned: "Mine!! (heart emoji) my Shah, my friend, mega star, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a King but so humble, who has the guts to laugh the loudest at himself, larger than cinema itself.. happy birthday @iamsrk am so proud to be ur friend...thank you for all that you are".
View this post on Instagram
Farah and SRK have worked together in scores of films such as 'Dilwale Dlhania Le Jayenge', 'Dil Se..' 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Duplicate', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and SRK's on-screen moniker, 'Baadshah'. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli, K L Rahul take India to 184/6 against Bangladesh
Under-fire Rahul returns to form with a 32-ball 50, Kohli hi...
Don't take PM Modi's praise for CM Ashok Gehlot lightly: Sachin Pilot
Pilot breaks silence over Rajasthan political crisis; sugges...
Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bibi Jagir Kaur suspended from party
Decision taken by party's disciplinary committee
Centre targeting Punjab farmers for stubble-burning because of their year-long protests against three farm laws: CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab Chief Minister says Central Government trying to ‘pol...