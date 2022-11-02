 Farah Khan reveals SRK is the reason behind her becoming filmmaker; wishes actor on his 57th birthday with heartfelt note : The Tribune India

Farah Khan reveals SRK is the reason behind her becoming filmmaker; wishes actor on his 57th birthday with heartfelt note

The director-choreographer takes to her Instagram to share video featuring a collection of her throwback pictures with the birthday boy

Farah Khan reveals SRK is the reason behind her becoming filmmaker; wishes actor on his 57th birthday with heartfelt note

A video grab of Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Credit: farahkhankunder/Instagram



Mumbai, November 2

Director-choreographer Farah Khan wished Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on the occasion of his 57th birthday with a special note and shared that the actor is the reason behind her becoming a filmmaker.

Farah, who has directed SRK in many movies, took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video featuring a collection of her throwback pictures with the birthday boy.

Penning down a sweet caption, Farah mentioned: "Mine!! (heart emoji) my Shah, my friend, mega star, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a King but so humble, who has the guts to laugh the loudest at himself, larger than cinema itself.. happy birthday @iamsrk am so proud to be ur friend...thank you for all that you are".

Farah and SRK have worked together in scores of films such as 'Dilwale Dlhania Le Jayenge', 'Dil Se..' 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Duplicate', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and SRK's on-screen moniker, 'Baadshah'. IANS

#Instagram #Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan

