Farah Khan reveals SRK is the reason behind her becoming filmmaker; wishes actor on his 57th birthday with heartfelt note

Mumbai, November 2

Director-choreographer Farah Khan wished Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on the occasion of his 57th birthday with a special note and shared that the actor is the reason behind her becoming a filmmaker.

Farah, who has directed SRK in many movies, took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video featuring a collection of her throwback pictures with the birthday boy.

Penning down a sweet caption, Farah mentioned: "Mine!! (heart emoji) my Shah, my friend, mega star, the man who made me a filmmaker, who is a King but so humble, who has the guts to laugh the loudest at himself, larger than cinema itself.. happy birthday @iamsrk am so proud to be ur friend...thank you for all that you are".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Farah and SRK have worked together in scores of films such as 'Dilwale Dlhania Le Jayenge', 'Dil Se..' 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Duplicate', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' and SRK's on-screen moniker, 'Baadshah'. IANS

#Instagram #Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan