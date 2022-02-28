Farah Khan, who was recently seen as guest judge in reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, says the pandemic has taught her to live each moment

Sheetal

The name Farah Khan is synonymous with entertainment; there is nothing in the film industry that she hasn’t tried. She has been a choreographer, director, actor, host and even a judge on reality shows!

Farah was recently seen as guest judge in the reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. She says, “When I am a guest, I enjoy it more. But usually when I am hired as a judge, I get very critical and get into all the technicalities. I even tell the contestants where they lack or could do better. On Hunarbaaz as guest judge this past weekend, I enjoyed a lot.” The show is judged by Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty.

On reality shows, she opines, “We have had so many reality shows that the fatigue factor is natural. But, the emotional angle keeps the audience hooked. Many of my friends like to wind up their get-togethers before 9 pm, so that they can get back to their favourite show. There are many talented contestants from small towns and it’s a great break for them.”

Living it up

On the work front, Farah says, “My current focus is on my three kids (triplets). There are a couple of projects, but the shooting is yet to begin. The pandemic has changed the motto of my life — ‘seize the moment and the day, kya pata kal ho na ho’.”

And what’s on her binge-watch list? “I was watching Bigg Boss earlier and now that it is over, so I am watching a lot of OTT shows, mostly American, such as Pam and Tommy and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. In Indian originals, Rocket Boys is commendable.”

Personal note

On her bond with the Karan Johar, she says, “Karan and I bond on a very different level. I know him from the days when he was an assistant director. In fact, Karan and I were thinking of doing a fun show on fashion. We are so real with each other that we just need a camera and can take it off from there. We have together started our own hashtag, #Karah, on Instagram.”

Talking about social media and Instagram, Farah informs how her son, Czar, is obsessed with the Kacha Badam reel and even sung it quite a few times. She says, “With these reels and general public choreographing them so beautifully, I think it has made the job of choreographers intense. The film songs and singles should be hundred times better in terms of dance to match the excellence people are blessed with.”

Farah was in Chandigarh last year for a video-shoot of Sonu Sood and fell in love with the easy vibe of the city. “Chandigarh is my kind of city. I loved how big the houses were with their own lawns and what not! And food there was amazing.”