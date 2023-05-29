Fardeen Khan on his comeback film 'Visfot': I haven't attempted a role like this before

IANS

Fardeen's comeback project 'Visfot' a remake of Venezuelan crime thriller Abu Dhabi, May 29 (IANS) Fardeen Khan, whose comeback is being much talked about, says he has never attempted a role like the one he will be seen portraying in the film 'Visfot'.

Here's a picture of the actor from the show:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)

The actor, who took the internet by storm some time back when he posted his new pictures on social media, was speaking here to the media on the sidelines of IIFA Awards 2023.

The actor spoke about his upcoming film and said: "I am very excited about 'Visfot'. My dear friend Sanjay Gupta with whom I have worked before is producing the film and Kookie Gulati with whom I have shot for an ad before is directing it." The movie's plot revolves around Fardeen's character kidnapping the son of a pilot, who's played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Fardeen shared his excitement about the film:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faridoon Shahryar (@ifaridoon)

Sharing the details of the film, the actor said: "The film is the Hindi remake of the Venezuelan film 'Rock Paper Scissors'. I haven't attempted a role like this before. It is a story told in 24 hours so it is a fast-paced crime thriller. I am very excited for it to come out soon." Fardeen was last seen in the film 'Dulha Mil Gaya', which was released in 2010. The actor is therefore making a comeback after a hiatus of 13 years.

-

#Fardeen Khan #IIFA