‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

Chandigarh, June 8
Thousands of people attended the 'antim ardas' for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala--who was shot dead on May 29--at Baharli Anaj Mandi in Mansa on Wednesday.
Moosewala’s brutal killing has sent shockwaves across the country and abroad.
It's been just 10 days of the killing but it seems a part of the family, fans and friends has gone with the Punjab singer.
Farewell my brother!— Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) June 8, 2022
At the Bhog and Antim Ardas ceremony of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewla.
To the world he was a great singer, to me he was like a younger brother. Will always remain in my thoughts and memories.
And for his parents, I'll always be there. pic.twitter.com/cYgZ6j1EE7
WaheGuru 🙏🙏🙏#SidhuMosseWala #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/EprWJiD4Hk— Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) June 8, 2022
💔 every image from Mansa this morning is breaking my heart into a million pieces. Unshakable sadness. Perhaps only Punjabis will understand… to lose a young man so invested in community, who inspired others to chase dreams, be better. Legends never die #JusticeForSidhuMoosaWala https://t.co/QCSJ6pb1QX— RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 8, 2022
