‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 8

Thousands of people attended the 'antim ardas' for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala--who was shot dead on May 29--at Baharli Anaj Mandi in Mansa on Wednesday.

Moosewala’s brutal killing has sent shockwaves across the country and abroad.

It's been just 10 days of the killing but it seems a part of the family, fans and friends has gone with the Punjab singer.

Farewell my brother!

At the Bhog and Antim Ardas ceremony of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewla.

To the world he was a great singer, to me he was like a younger brother. Will always remain in my thoughts and memories.

And for his parents, I'll always be there. pic.twitter.com/cYgZ6j1EE7 — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) June 8, 2022

💔 every image from Mansa this morning is breaking my heart into a million pieces. Unshakable sadness. Perhaps only Punjabis will understand… to lose a young man so invested in community, who inspired others to chase dreams, be better. Legends never die #JusticeForSidhuMoosaWala https://t.co/QCSJ6pb1QX — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 8, 2022

