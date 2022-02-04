Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to have a court marriage on February 21, confirms Javed Akhtar

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 4

Lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar, also the father of Farhan Akhtar, seem to have confirmed his son’s wedding to Shibani Dandekar.

As per a report in Bombay Times, he confirmed the news that Farhan and Shibani will have a court marriage on February 21, followed by an intimate ceremony that will be attended by their close friends and family at their Khandala home.

He said, “Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai."

Akhtar also left a sweet message for his daughter-in-law. “She is a very nice girl. All of us like her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along very well, which is great."