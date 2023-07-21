Farhan Akhtar celebrates 10 years of ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’

Mumbai, July 21
Actor Farhan Akhtar got nostalgic as ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ turned ten today, and shared glimpses from the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial.
Farhan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video. He captioned the post, His warmth, his accolades and his will continue to inspire millions. Remembering the legendary Milkha ji. #10YearsOfBMB #10YearsOfBhaagMilkhaBhaag.”
As soon as the post was shared, Farhan’s fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.
One of the users wrote, Oscar winning movie button. Another commented, My favourite biopic. Life changed after watching it. Full of motivation and energy. “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag” is a biographical sports drama film released in 2013. The movie is based on the life of the Indian athlete Milkha Singh, also known as "The Flying Sikh." The film starred Farhan Akhtar in the lead role of Milkha Singh.
Milkha Singh is one of India's most renowned athletes and a former national champion in the 400 meters race. The film depicts his inspiring journey, starting from his traumatic childhood during the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947, where he lost most of his family members, to becoming a successful athlete and a national hero.
The film received critical acclaim and was a commercial success. Farhan Akhtar's portrayal of Milkha Singh was highly praised for his dedication and transformation into the character.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.
He announced the film in 2021. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.
