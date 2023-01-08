Farhan Akhtar drops adorable pic with wife Shibani, daughters Shakya, Akira

ANI
Mumbai, January 8
Actor-director Farhan Akhtar's latest Instagram post is all things love.
On Saturday, Farhan took to the social media application and shared an adorable picture with the most important people in his life -- Wife Shibani and daughters Shakya and Akira.
In the image, Farhan and Shibani are seen sharing smiles with Shakya and Akira.
Farhan looks uber cool in a black t-shirt while Shibani looks gorgeous in a black and green outfit. Akira and Shakya are seen in brown and white outfits respectively.
Farhan captioned the priceless picture with a string of black heart emojis.
Here is the post:
View this post on Instagram
Reacting to the photograph, filmmaker Farah Khan dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.
Shakya and Akira are Farhan's daughters with his ex-wife Adhuna. In 2022, he tied the knot with VJ-actress Shibani Dandekar after dating for several years.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan was last seen in a sports drama film 'Toofan' alongside Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal which streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and received mixed reviews from the audience.
He will be next directing a road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.
#Adhuna Bhabani #Akira Akhtar #farhan akhtar #shibani dandekar
