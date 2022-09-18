Farhan Akhtar flaunts abs in latest picture, Shibani Dandekar reacts

ANI
New Delhi, September 18
Actor Farhan Akhtar dropped a picture flaunting his chiselled physique while enjoying pool time on social media and left fans going gaga over his washboard abs.
On Saturday, the actor shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "Bringing back that fit feeling.."
In the picture, Farhan was seen posing in the swimming pool while looking away from the camera.
As soon as the picture was posted, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.
Filmmaker- choreographer Farah Khan Kunder wrote, "Bhaiyya this is thirst trap to another degree.."
His wife Shibani Dandekar wrote, "oh! ok then! hi there."
One of the users, wrote, "Itna fit bhi nhi hona tha."
Another comment read, "Whoaaaaa !!!!!! Fitness Goals."
