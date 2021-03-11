Farhan Akhtar flaunts his ‘Checked Mate’ Shibani Dandekar

ANI

New Delhi, August 21

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, on Sunday, dropped a cute picture with his wife Shibani Dandekar from their recent trip.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Rock On' actor shared a picture on stories which he captioned, "My Checked Mate," followed by a red heart emoticon.

In the picture, Shibani can be seen giving a warm hug to her husband Farhan.

Farhan donned an all-black outfit. He opted for a long black hoodie paired with matching track pants.

Shibani, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a dark brown checkered Kashmiri pheran. The couple is currently holidaying in Australia. Check out their photo:

A screenshot of Farhan Akhtar's Instagram Stories.

Farhan and Shibani who dated for almost three years tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar recently made his Hollywood debut with 'Ms. Marvel'. He will next be directing a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara', which stars Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

#farhan akhtar #shibani dandekar