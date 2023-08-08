Farhan Akhtar hints at third film in 'Don' franchise

Mumbai, August 8
Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday teased the third part of his popular action franchise ‘Don’.
Akhtar, who directed the first two parts featuring Shah Rukh Khan, shared a post about the new project on Instagram and Twitter.
August 8, 2023
"A New Era Begins," read the tagline in the short clip set on the theme of ‘Don’.
The first ‘Don’ released in 2006 and the second instalment came out in 2011 with Shah Rukh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead reprising their characters.
The franchise started after Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment bought the rights of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film of the same name, written by veteran writer duo Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan.
In May, Sidhwani had said the third instalment was in the "scripting" stage.
"Till my partner (Akhtar) finishes writing it, we won't do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script… Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see ‘Don',” Sidhwani had told PTI.
There are reports that the upcoming film will feature a new lead.
