Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Richa Chadha condemn ‘shameful’ ‘disgusting’ body spray ad promoting gang rape culture

Netizens recently slammed two derogatory men’s body perfume ads for promoting sexual assault culture. Perfume band Layer Shot released two ads, which show a group of men jokingly harassing a woman, promoting rape and gangrape culture. When the ad surfaced online, it caused a nationwide outrage. Twitterati not only called out the ad but also asked the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to take action.

Now, several Bollywood celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhaskar have expressed their disgust on the ad.

Farhan Akhtar thinks, “What incredibly tasteless and twisted minds it must take to think up, approve and create these stinking body spray gang rape’ innuendo ads!! Shameful."

Hrithik Roshan is also ‘shocked and appalled by the insensitivity of the commercial. He shared a graphic on the Instagram Stories that shows a woman slapping a man who says ‘I want a shot’.

Richa Chadha criticised the ad company on her Twitter account. She asks ‘does everyone think rape is a joke?

“This ad is not an accident. To make an ad, a brand goes through several layers of decision making. Creatives, script, agency, client, casting… does every everyone think rape is a joke? Revelatory!"

Priyanka Chopra agrees with Richa. The global star commented to her tweet and wrote, “Shameful and disgusting. How many levels of clearances did it take for this commercial to be green lit. How many people thought this was ok? I’m so glad that it was called out and now the ministry has taken it down. Appalling!”

According to Swara Bhasker, the ad is ‘beyond disgusting. She brought up the recent gang rape of a minor in Hyderabad and wrote, “A teenage girl was gang raped in Hyderabad-such incidents happen daily in India… companies like @layerr_shot choose to make TV adverts joking abt & cool-ifying’ rape & gangrape. Beyond disgusting! Not just tone deaf, also criminal! Absolutely shameful! What agency created it?"

Singer Sona Mohapatra also reacted to the ad and said, “Theme - Gang-rape. Gagging after I saw it here on my twitter timeline & wondering if giving them additional publicity is worse."

The Information and Broadcasting ministry on Saturday asked Twitter and YouTube to take down the perfume ads after a host of netizens slammed these for promoting sexual assault culture.

“The IB ministry has suspended the controversial and outrageous ad of Layers Shots deodorant, pending investigation. The ministry has also written to Twitter and YouTube to take the videos down from their platforms at the earliest,” Government sources said.

Earlier on Saturday Delhi Commission for Women’s president Swati Maliwal tweeted against the ads. “Fuming at cringe worthy ads of the perfume ‘Shot’. They show toxic masculinity in its worst form and clearly promote gang rape culture! The company owners must be held accountable. Have issued notice to Delhi Police and written letter to I&B Minister seeking FIR and strong action,” she wrote on Twitter.

