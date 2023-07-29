 Farhan Akhtar posts pictures from the screening of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' : The Tribune India

  Entertainment
  Farhan Akhtar posts pictures from the screening of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

Farhan Akhtar posts pictures from the screening of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

The actor announces that 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' will re-release with sign language for people with hearing loss

Farhan Akhtar celebrates 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. ANI



Mumbai, July 29

Actor Farhan Akhtar treated his fans with a glimpse of the special screening of his film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' as the movie completes 10 years recently. On Friday, the actor posted pictures on Instagram and announced that the movie will re-release with sign language for the people with hearing loss.

The pictures features co-stars Divya Dutta, director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Milkha Singh's daughter Sonia Milkha Singh among others.

He wrote, "To celebrate a decade of Milkha ji's story on film, a screening was held in Mumbai for people with hearing loss. The Indian Sign Language Organisation (ISL), Viacom 18 and Bharathi Mehra have worked for months and created a theatrical version of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag with sign language. Their effort is beyond exemplary. It was truly an overwhelming experience to be there and be part of this historic moment.Thank you to @pvrcinemas_official for supporting this and re-releasing the film with sign language in over 30 screens across the country. @rakeyshommehra @viacom18 @sonamkapoor @divyadutta25 @sonia_milkha_singh @prasoonjoshilive @shankarehsaanloy @pavanrajmalhotra @yograjofficial @binodkpradhan @nawwabshah @actordevgill."

Take a look:

Farhan, on July 21, took a stroll down memory lane and celebrated 10 years of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'.

"His warmth, his accolades and his will continue to inspire millions. Remembering the legendary Milkha ji. #10YearsOfBMB #10YearsOfBhaagMilkhaBhaag," Farhan wrote on Instagram.

Milkha Singh was one of India's most renowned athletes and a former national champion in the 400 meters race. The film depicts his inspiring journey, starting from his traumatic childhood during the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947, where he lost most of his family members, to becoming a successful athlete and a national hero. The film received critical acclaim and was a commercial success.

Farhan Akhtar's portrayal of Milkha Singh was highly praised for his dedication and transformation into the character.

Sonam Kapoor also starred in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara', which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

He announced the film in 2021. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

