Farhan Akhtar raises a toast to 12 years of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara'

Mumbai, July 15

Actors Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Katrina Kaif starrer ˜Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' turned 12 on Saturday.

To mark the occasion, Farhan took to his Instagram account and shared a post which he captioned, "On this special day, we raise a toast to 12 years of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara! Thank you to the remarkable cast and crew for gifting us a film that celebrated love, friendship, and the zest for life."

Helmed by Zoya Akhta, the film was released in the year 2011 and received massive responses from the fans and it continues to be one of the most loved films even today.

It made everyone fantasize and plan a road trip to Spain but that's not it! The film's dialogues and 'shayaris' touched millions of hearts.

So, on the occasion of the film completing 12 years, let's turn back pages and reminisce on the beautiful poems penned by Javed Akhtar.

1. 'Dil aakhir kyun rota hai'

"Jab jab dard ka baadal chaaya, Jab gham ka saaya lehraya, Jab aasoon palkon tak aaya, Jab yeh tanha dil ghabraaya, Humne dil ko yeh samjhaaya, Dil aakhir tu kyun rota hai, Duniya mein yunhi hota hai. Yeh joh gehre sannate hai, Waqt ne sabko hi baante hai Thoda gham hai sabka qissa, Thodi dhoop hai sabka hissa. Aankh teri bekaar hi namm hai, Har pal ek naya mausam hai Kyun tu aise pal khota hai, Dil aakhir tu kyun rota hai."

2. 'Pighle neelam sa'

"Pighle neelam sa behta hua yeh samaan, Neeli neeli si khamoshiyan, Na kahin hai zameen na kahin aasmaan. Sarsaraati huyi tehniyan pattiyan keh rahi hai ki bas ek tum ho yahan. Sirf main hoon meri saansein hai aur meri dhadkane, Aisi gehraiyan, Aisi tanhaiyan, Aur main sirf main. Apne hone pe mujhko yakeen aa gaya".

3. ˜Dilon mein apni betaabiyan'

"Dilon mein tum apni betaabiyan leke chal rahe ho toh zinda ho tum, Nazar mein khwabon ki bijliyan leke chal rahe ho toh zinda ho tum, Hawa ke jhokon ke jaise aazad rehna seekho, Tum ek dariya ke jaise lehron mein behna seekho, Har ek lamhe se tum milo khole apni baahen, Har ek pal ek naya samha dekhe yeh nigaahen, Jo apni aankhon mein hairaaniyan leke chal rahe ho toh zinda ho tum, Dilon mein tum apni betaabiyan leke chal rahe ho toh zinda ho tum."

4. 'Ik baat hothon tak hay jo aayi'

"Ik baat honthon tak hai jo aayi nahi, bas aankhon se hai jhaankti. Tumse kabhi, mujhse kabhi kuch lafz hai woh maangti, Jinko pehan ke honthon tak aa jaye woh, Awaaz ki baahon mein baahein daalke ithlaye woh Lekin joh yeh ek baat hai, Ehsaas hi ehsaas hai Khushboo si hai jaise hawa mein tairti, Khushboo jo be-awaaz hai Jiska pata tumko bhi hai, Jiski khabar mujhko bhi hai Duniya se bhi chupta nahi, Yeh jaane kaisa raaz hai."

