Farhan Akhtar treats fans with throwback picture from 'Rock On!!' sets

ANI
Mumbai, April 21
Actor Farhan Akhtar on Thursday treated his fans with a throwback picture from the sets of his musical drama film 'Rock On!!' Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared the picture which he captioned, "All set to fly off the pier...Thursday throwback from the sets of #rockon. Image by mera dost mera bhai Joe @rampal72 Mascarenhas."
In the picture, Farhan could be seen shirtless and in a long haired look.
Here's the picture:
View this post on Instagram
Soon after he dropped the throwback pic, his fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
Farhan's wife Shibani dropped a couple of heart eye emoticons.
"You guys were indeed "Magic"," a user commented.
Another user wrote, "Iconic movie of India." Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the musical drama film was released in the year 2008 and the album of the film received a lot of appreciation from the audience.
Apart from Farhan, the film also starred Arjun Rampal, Prachi Desai, Purab Kohli and Luke Kenny in prominent roles and was declared a semi-hit at the box office.
The storyline showcased the story of four friends KD, Joe, Aditya and Rob and their rock band Magik, who break up after they fail to make a success of it. They establish regular lives until they decide to reunite and take another shot at fulfilling their dreams.
In 2016, the sequel of the musical drama film 'Rock On 2!!' was released, but with negative reviews.
Meanwhile, the 'Toofan' actor is now all set to direct a road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.
The official release date of the film is still awaited.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI summons former J-K governor Satya Pal Malik to answer queries related to insurance 'scam'
Asked to come to the agency headquarters on April 28
PM Modi reviews Sudan situation, asks officials to prepare contingency plan to evacuate Indians
EAM Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Ambassador of India to Sudan...
Supreme Court grants bail to 8 convicts in Godhra train burning case
The top court, however, refuses to grant bail to four convic...
IIT Madras BTech student dies by suicide, fourth case this year
The student was a native of Madhya Pradesh
Poonch attack: Families of soldiers from Punjab inconsolable, ask for justice
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced an ex gratia of R...