Faria Abdullah went 500 feet deep inside real mine to shoot The Jengaburu Curse scenes

IANS

Faria Abdullah, who is seen in the web series The Jengaburu Curse, has shared that the team went 500 feet deep inside the mines to shoot some scenes of the series.

The shoot also led to the dropping of oxygen levels. While talking about her shooting experience, Faria, who portrays the character of Priyambada Das, said that they had shot at real locations, be it the airport or the market.

She said, “The team has really put in efforts to hold on to the authenticity of the locations. I remember shooting in a buzzing market and the team constantly instructing people to not look in the camera and look elsewhere. The most exciting yet thrilling part of the shoot was to shoot in the mines.”

“We went 500 ft deeper inside the mines to shoot some scenes. We had to wear helmets and boots; the oxygen level dropped as we went deeper. We were scared but the experience was surreal.” Produced by Studio Next, The Jengaburu Curse is created and directed by Nila Madhab Panda. The series also features Nasser, Makarand Deshpande, Sudev Nair, Deipak Sampat, and Hitesh Dave.