Farnaz Shetty talks about the change in the TV and film industries after OTT

Social media influencers are making a lot of money, and everyone tends to promote their project or product via influencers. What is your viewpoint?
Marketing approaches are brand-specific and depend on their unique strategies. It’s essential not to categorise and assume that only influencers are favoured, as each brand’s marketing decisions differ based on their distinctive approaches.
Do you believe that footfalls in theaters are unpredictable?
There is no denial that cinema’s true essence can only be experienced in the cinema hall. Let’s not overlook films like Avatar, which made a huge business.
What do you think should be done to revive footfalls in theaters?
The film needs to really have the potential for the audience to make an effort towards the cinema hall.
How many films have you watched in the theater in 2023?
My schedule hardly permits me to watch films, even on OTT when they’re available. Brahmastra was my last film. Archie’s is my next interest.
