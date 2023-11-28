New Delhi, November 28
Ace fashion designer Rohit Bal is reportedly in a critical condition and on ventilator support for a pre-existing cardiac condition.
Bal has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.
In 2010, when the designer was at the peak of his career, he suffered a heart attack for which he underwent an emergency angioplasty.
Earlier this year, a close confidant of the designer disclosed to a leading daily that Bal had been admitted to hospital last November to flush out alcohol from his system.
The designer's illustrious career spans over three decades. Bal being ahead of his time is one of the first designers to create couture collections.
The St Stephens College alumnus, who studied fashion at the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi, has been honoured with numerous awards and is recognised as one of the leading names in the fashion industry.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manual drilling at Silkyara tunnel on, Uttarakhand CM says pipes inserted up to 52 metres
The breakthrough point is 57 metres, Pushkar Dhami told repo...
American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu
Sikhs of America says gurdwaras are places of worship and sh...
Hamas releases 4th batch of hostages, truce extended for 2 more days
The ministry says that in exchange, 33 Palestinian prisoners...
'Yeh to do December ko khulne the'; Congress leader accuses Balaghat collector of taking postal ballots out of strong room in viral video
Congress writes to MP CEO over postal ballot 'malpractice'; ...
Fashion designer Rohit Bal critical, on ventilator support
Bal has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram