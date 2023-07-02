Fast & Furious actress Jordana Brewster recounts how she did her own stunts

Fast & Furious actress Jordana Brewster revealed that she did her own stunts in the action-thriller-racing franchise, opposing Hollywood’s beauty standards in the face of great pressure.
The Panamanian-American actress, who portrays Dominic Torreto’s younger sister Mia Torreto and the wife of Brian ‘O Conner, credited her multicultural upbringing for helping her overcome that pressure. She added, “I’ve always loved being strong.”
She also said that strength and mindset are what has allowed her to push herself in the Fast & Furious films for more than two decades. “When you’re working with a stunt team, it’s almost like working with a dance troupe.” She continued, “It’s so meticulously choreographed and planned.… To be able to be healthy enough to land the choreography and to do it myself versus having someone do it for me, it’s like a badge of honor in a way. I want to keep doing that.”
Talking about her growth and the growth of her fellow cast members ever since her debut with The Fast & The Furious back in 2001, she said, “When I see, like, the OG Fast and Furious. I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we do look very different.’ But in a really cool way, you know, because we’re evolving.”
