Fast X, the 10th installment in the Fast and Furious series, will release on May 19

The legacy of Fast and Furious is coming to an end with Fast X: The End of the Road. It is a journey where we will see all the iconic characters from the Fast and Furious saga come together for one last time.

The plot is based around the Toretto family and how Dom is going to save his loved ones from danger.

The film stars the iconic recurring cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, John Cena, and Jason Statham. While the new editions are Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X is written by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau and produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. The film will release in theatres on May 19.