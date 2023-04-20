 'Fast X' trailer: Jason Momoa is the villain who has a penchant to blows up things as chase gets more thrilling : The Tribune India

'Fast X' trailer: Jason Momoa is the villain who has a penchant to blows up things as chase gets more thrilling

In the trailer, threat, fuelled by ruthless vengeance, emerges from the shadows of the past with a terrifying force

'Fast X' trailer: Jason Momoa is the villain who has a penchant to blows up things as chase gets more thrilling

Jason Momoa in a still from the trailer of Fast X. Instagram/prideofgypsies



Mumbai, April 20

The second trailer of the upcoming installment of the action-packed movie franchise 'Fast & Furious' was unveiled recently. The 10th film from the series titled 'Fast X' sees Jason Momoa as the villain who has a penchant to blow things up-literally!

The trailer gives a glimpse of intense action sequences that the movie promises. The threat, fuelled by ruthless vengeance, emerges from the shadows of the past with a terrifying force. These include the team's lone non-driver Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) operating a sizable truck, Dom's brother and former adversary Jakob (John Cena) playing the role of a jovial uncle, and the eagerly anticipated showdown between Han (Sung Kang), a fan favourite who has been revived, and Shaw, his reformed murderer (Jason Statham).

Watch the trailer:

The film, directed by Louis Leterrier, also stars Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood, Rita Moreno, Alan Richtson, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson.

The film, created by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent, has been produced by Universal Pictures. It will be released in theatres on May 19 distributed by Warner Bros Discovery.

IANS

#Fast X #Jason Momoa #Vin Diesel

