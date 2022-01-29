Father- daughter duo team up for trending ‘Pushpa’ video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 29

Aussies skipper David Warner’s obsession for the ongoing Pushpa video trend made him upload a yet another video on Instagram, now along with his daughter. Warner seems to have developed a great fondness for this South Indian movie as he keeps on uploading these trending videos. In his previous Instagram video, he overlaid his face on that of Allu Arjun for scenes from latter’s blockbuster movie ‘Pushpa’.

On Saturday, Warner decided to pay another tribute to Allu Arjun and his performance in “Pushpa” by imitating some dialogue from the film. He got a helping hand from his daughter Indi, who also gave it a shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Like the previous time, Allu Arjun reacted to Warner’s video, with fire emoji this time.

Warner recently played Ashes and impressed game lovers with his performances as his team topped and won 4-0 against England side.

